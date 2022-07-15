Top journalism award for Portsmouth student with ‘promising future ahead’

James Buckley, a neurodiverse 20-year-old who is partially deaf, has just completed his journalism diploma at City of Portsmouth College.

He will receive an award from the Solent branch of the National Union of Journalists in memory of their late colleague, chairman and champion of journalists’ rights, Bob Norris.

James was nominated by tutor Darren Sadler who described him as ‘a lively young man with a promising future ahead.’

James Buckley

He said: ‘This feels incredible, and I’m very happy to have won.

‘I feel I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of my tutors, Darren Sadler and Pauline Willson.

‘They helped me so much, especially in terms of exam revision, and I feel my course qualification would have been a lot worse without their expert help.’