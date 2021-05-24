From left: Sam Baker, Bourne Community College IT technician, Dene Ellis, chairman of the Friends of Bourne, Francesca Calzolari, George section manager, Pam Taylor, ASDA administrator, and Katy Trapani, community champion for ASDA Havant. Picture: Emily Turner

The large donation, made by Asda Havant, has gone out to Bourne Community College in Southbourne.

Gemma Dartmouth, fundraiser for The Friends of Bourne charity, met with Asda’s community champion Katy Trapani to collect the goods on Thursday.

Katy said: ‘This has been a pleasure, to be able to support a local school in these difficult times and being able to step in with necessary essentials feels really good.’

Gemma and Katy have worked together to secure a grant for £535 worth of products from the store, ranging from food for home technology classes to basic toiletries.

All these products will be used to support the 22 per cent of children in the school that have additional requirements.

Gemma said: ‘We are focusing on providing better resources for the children in food tech for those who can’t afford the ingredients for classes.

‘We have quite a few pupils who are child carers, and these donations can also be used for children who haven’t had breakfasts.

‘Asda have been a huge support.

‘They’ve donated to us before, which has been amazing.’

Although Bourne Community College is in Southbourne, the school has many students from Havant and Portsmouth.

Dene Ellis, chairman of The Friends of Bourne who was also in attendance, said: ‘It’s fantastic.’

The Friends of Bourne supports pupils at the Bourne Community College by providing the best resources and improving facilities at the college.

Find out more by visiting friendsofbourne.charity.

