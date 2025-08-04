Students starting university soon may find it a little more costly than their predecessors 💸

University tuition fee caps have risen for the upcoming academic year

This marks England’s first fee increase in eight years

But the amount students are able to borrow via maintenance loans has also gone up

If you haven’t applied for your student loan already, you should get started as soon as possible

Higher university tuition fees are set to kick in soon, for the newest cohort of prospective students.

A Level results day is now less than a fortnight away, falling on Thursday, August 14 this year. Candidates will finally be able to find out how they did, as well as the outcome of any conditional university offers – or whether they might have to navigate the Clearing process.

But the Government recently increased the maximum amount universities were able to charge domestic students in fees each year, for the first time since 2017. The change comes into effect from the start of the upcoming academic year, meaning those relying on student loans might have to borrow a little more to fund their studies.

But exactly how much have tuition fees gone up, and what else do this year’s university hopefuls need to know about their student loan? Here’s what you need to know:

How much have university fees risen?

Prior to this year, university fees for an undergraduate degree in England or Wales were capped at £9,250 per year. Most universities and courses reportedly charge close to that amount.

But from the 2025/26 academic year onwards – which begins this autumn – that is going to rise by 3.1% to £9,535 a year. This represents a £285 increase.

Students studying part-time or working towards an accelerated degree won’t be spared either. For part-time students, maximum fees will increase from £6,935 to £7,145, while the cap for two-year or accelerated degrees will rise from £11,100 to £11,440.

Back when this was first announced back in November 2024, education secretary Bridget Phillipson said that the increase would help support UK universities – many of which were struggling financially. “The situation we have inherited means this government must take the tough decisions needed to put universities on a firmer financial footing so they can deliver more opportunity for students and growth for our economy,” she said.

What about living costs?

At the same time, Phillipson also announced that maintenance loans – a type of loan to help students cover things like textbooks and living costs – would also increase. Again, this will be by 3.1%.

For most domestic students, this will be an extra £267 per year, but this rises to an extra £414 for those studying in London.

It is worth noting that not all learners are able to get maintenance loans, with eligibility linked to things like your living situation while studying. As a loan, they do also need to be paid back once you’ve finished your studies.

Is it too late to apply for a student loan - and how do I do it?

It isn’t too late to apply for student finance. In fact, there’s plenty of time, with students can apply for student loan funds up to 9 months after the first day of the new academic year. This means that your deadline for applying will be May 31, 2026.

However, if you plan on starting university this coming year and haven’t applied already, you may not get as much money right away. Government guidance says that while you might get less money than you expected if you apply close to the start of your course or after it has started, Student Finance will try to give you the minimum amount of funding – to make sure you have at least some money.

But there’s no need to worry. You will be paid the rest at a later date, once it has had a chance to check your household income.

This does mean that you should apply as soon as possible if you haven’t already, especially since you don’t need a confirmed place to start the process. First, you should check your eligibility for both tuition and maintenance loans online here.

If you are going to be eligible, the easiest way to get started is to apply online. To do this, you’ll need to sign up to the Student Finance England website here. The form takes about 30 minutes to fill out. You’ll need to have either your passport or a copy of your birth certificate handy. If you’re also applying for a maintenance loan, your parents will need to supply their National Insurance Numbers too.

When do I have to start paying my loan back?

You don’t have to start making repayments on your student loan until the first April after you either graduate, or leave your course. For students starting an undergraduate degree in 2025, you won’t have to start paying it off until you’re earning at least £25,000 per year, according to official guidance.

These payments should start being taken out of your wages or salary automatically when the time comes. If your pay falls below the limit or you lose your job, they should stop automatically too.

Your loan will also start accumulating interest from the day you take it out. The exact amount can vary year-to-year based on inflation. Finally, student loans do eventually expire. If you haven’t managed to pay them off within 40 years in England, they will be written off.

If you or a young person in your life is getting their A Level results this month, check out our piece covering everything you need to know about results day online here - from how to appeal a grade, to what you need to do next if you want to go to university.