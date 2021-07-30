Students from Highbury and Portsmouth Colleges together as students of the newly formed City of Portsmouth College. Photograph by Christopher Ison ©

City of Portsmouth College has been formed by the merger of Portsmouth College and Highbury College.

The move will be formalised officially on Sunday.

The newly-formed institution will give students of all ages even greater flexibility with their programmes and access to dedicated subject facilities at the different campus locations.

Students from Highbury and Portsmouth Colleges together as students of the newly formed City of Portsmouth College along the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth, Photograph by Christopher Ison ©

The joint organisation will also expand its curriculum offer within the city of Portsmouth, comprising A-Levels, vocational diplomas, apprenticeships and higher education qualifications.

Paul Quigley, chairman of governors at Highbury College, said: ‘It’s a momentous day for our fantastic city.

‘By joining forces, our colleges are strengthened through collective scale, financial revenue and geographic location.

‘It’s great news for the whole community, and I’m confident there are exciting times ahead.’

Leaders have insisted the merger will help to boost the city’s post-16 educational offering across a wider range of sectors.

Nick Wynne, chairman of covernors at Portsmouth College, said: ‘We are already planning new and dynamic courses, apprenticeships and higher education options to provide more choice to learners of all ages, both in Portsmouth and further afield.

‘I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported the partnership, from our local schools, Portsmouth City Council and, of course, the University of Portsmouth who we look forward to working closer with in our recently created partnership for the future of the city.’

Over the coming academic year, Portsmouth College and Highbury College will retain their individual identities and will be unveiling the new City of Portsmouth College brand in September 2022.

Students wishing to apply for a course should continue to do so via the relevant college website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron