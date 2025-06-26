Teachers at a private Portsmouth school are set to go on strike next week in a row over pensions following a lengthy ‘consultation process’ in a bid to ‘try to resolve this issue’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the National Education Union who work at The Portsmouth Grammar School will go on strike next Wednesday and Thursday (July 2 and 3) for the first time since 1732.

This comes after the school, located in High Street, has ‘made the decision to address the high costs of remaining within this pension scheme’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Grammar School

Nick Childs, Senior Regional Officer of the NEU, said: “It is always worth asking why loyal, hard-working, dedicated and inspirational teachers, most of whom have taught at the school for many years, should find themselves forced into voting so overwhelmingly for strike action.”

The teacher pension scheme is considered a benefit pension as it is based on salary rather than the amount being contributed and it includes an employer contribution of 28.6 per cent.

The union says many teachers at the school are part of the pension scheme and in September 2024, they accepted a pay freeze in order to remain within the scheme - but they are now being asked to accept a further pay freeze this September.

The NEU has also explained that teachers are also facing a salary reduction in of 1.5 per cent in January 2026 followed by a further 1 per cent reduction in January 2027 in order to remain within the pension scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick added: “Teachers have engaged in good faith with the Governors in the consultation process, for many months, to try to resolve this issue without the need for industrial action.

“Teachers have repeatedly made it clear that they remain open to negotiation and continue to hope that their longstanding invitation is accepted by the governors and that a resolution can be agreed ahead of next Wednesday.”

Staff previously already accepted a voluntary phased withdrawal from the scheme so that it would be closed to new members. The union has said the school is now looking to change these contracts through the ‘controversial “fire and rehire” procedure, resulting in involuntary withdrawal.’

At the start of this year, it was also announced that private school fees would now be subject to a VAT charge of 20 per cent after previously being exempt from paying tax on tuition and boarding fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tax from private school fees is expected to raise £1.725billion a year, according to the Treasury, which will go towards public services and public finances. But as a result of the tax increase, private schools are facing an increase in costs.

In a letter to parents, Portsmouth Grammar School has issued a reassurance that that the school will remain open despite the industrial action and that any day trips will also go ahead as planned.

It said: “At the end of last week, we received notification from the National Education Union (NEU) of the intention to have two strike days by some teachers at The Portsmouth Grammar School on Wednesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 3.

“This decision by NEU members to strike is in regard to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme, where the school, like many other independent schools in recent years, has made the decision to address the high costs of remaining within this pension scheme.”