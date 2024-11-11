University launches world's first Psychology of Esports degree

In a groundbreaking move for both academia and competitive gaming, the University of Chichester is set to launch the world’s first BSc (Hons) Psychology of Esports degree in September 2025.

This innovative programme will bridge the gap between psychological science and the rapidly expanding world of competitive video gaming.

Building on the university’s established expertise in esports education, this new degree will delve deep into the psychological foundations of competitive gaming. The curriculum integrates psychological principles with practical esports applications, preparing graduates for diverse careers including esports psychology, team analysis, coaching and management.

Dr. Benjamin Sharpe, course founder and programme leader and a Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology, is a distinguished researcher in esports psychology.

“Psychology helps us decode human behaviour, motivation and interpersonal dynamics,” explains Dr. Sharpe. “Our programme will apply these psychological frameworks to understand the complex world of competitive gaming, from individual player performance to team dynamics.

“Through practical experiments, students will connect theoretical knowledge to the multifaceted esports landscape, including international competitions, global audience engagement and the industry’s full spectrum from grassroots to professional levels.

“This pioneering degree represents a collaborative achievement between our Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences and Creative Industries. We’re not just filling a market gap and responding to stakeholder calls – we’re creating versatile graduates equipped with both psychological expertise and practical industry skills, within and beyond esports.”

The degree will include modules on cognitive psychology, human interaction and relationships, developmental psychology, esports ethics and codes of conduct, research skills for social scientists, and critical discussions associated with the expanding realm of the cyber-world.

The course will also be assessed for accreditation by the British Psychological Society (BPS) in February 2025, which would mean students graduate with an industry-recognised qualification that acts as a first step to becoming a psychologist.

Professor Antonina Pereira, Director of the Institute of Psychology, Business, and Human Sciences at the University of Chichester, said: “The BSc (Hons) Psychology of Esports programme invites students into a profound journey of enquiry, empowering them to critically engage with the complex psychological dimensions of esports. Through this dialogue, students are equipped not merely with knowledge but with the tools to foster resilience, mental well-being, and transformative change within competitive gaming spaces.”

The university already runs BA (Hons) Esports and and BA (Hons) Esports and Sports Media degrees, which explore the competitive gameplay, sports science, events, business and journalism in the rapidly-growing industry.

To find out more about BSc (Hons) Psychology of Esports at University of Chichester, book to attend an Open Day on November 23, or visit: www.chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling/course/bsc-hons-psychology-of-esports