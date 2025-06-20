University of Portsmouth and Mary Rose Trust launch major project to preserve decades of excavation footage of iconic Tudor warship

A significant milestone has been reached in the partnership between the University of Portsmouth and The Mary Rose Trust, with the launch of an ambitious project to digitise more than 40 years of archival video footage documenting the iconic Tudor warship and its excavation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant milestone has been reached in the partnership between the University of Portsmouth and The Mary Rose Trust, with the launch of an ambitious project to digitise more than 40 years of archival video footage documenting the iconic Tudor warship and its excavation.

This long-awaited initiative follows three years of dedicated fundraising and the procurement of specialist, high-end equipment required to handle the complex task of digitising fragile, tape-based media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the digitisation process now officially underway, students from the University of Portsmouth’s BA Film Production, BA Television Production, and Post-Production for Film and Television BA (Hons)courses have joined the project workforce, gaining valuable experience while contributing to the preservation of nationally significant maritime heritage.

Footage of the Mary Rose being digitised.

Charlie Watts, Associate Head of Global Engagement and Educational Partnerships at the University’s School of Film, Media, and Creative Technologies, welcomed the project's launch: “We’re thrilled to see this vital and technically demanding project finally begin. It represents not only a commitment to heritage preservation but also the strength of our partnership with The Mary Rose Trust.”

The Mary Rose was King Henry VIII’s favourite warship and a flagship of the Tudor navy. Launched in 1511, she served for 34 years before tragically sinking during the Battle of the Solent in 1545.

Her rediscovery in the 1970s and dramatic raising in 1982 captivated the nation and became one of the most ambitious and significant maritime archaeological projects ever undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preserved remains of the vessel, along with tens of thousands of artefacts recovered from the seabed, now form the centrepiece of The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, offering an unparalleled window into life in Tudor England.

The Mary Rose preserved inside the ship hall at the Museum.

Alastair Miles, Collections Manager at The Mary Rose Trust, said: “Now, we have the opportunity to preserve and reveal new insights into The Mary Rose's excavation through this unseen media for the benefit of future generations.

“What began as a simple enquiry to our nearest university has grown into a fully-fledged digitisation initiative. Charlie Watts has shown immense perseverance and patience in helping bring this vision to life.”

The collaboration follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Mary Rose Trust and the University of Portsmouth which took place in May 2024. The MoU is a formal extension of a relationship that has already borne fruit through joint research, innovation, student placements, and public engagement initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the flagship examples of this collaboration is the Anchored in the Community project, launched to celebrate the Mary Rose’s 40th anniversary. It has become a powerful vehicle for exploring community identity and maritime heritage through creative and academic partnerships, with students and staff alike contributing to storytelling, exhibitions, and outreach programmes.

This latest digitisation effort has also been made possible thanks to the generosity and expertise of many individuals and organisations. Key contributors include Jake Esberger from Gravity Media, and academics in the University’s Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, including Professor George Burrows, Dr Brett Stevens, Dr Beatrice Ashton-Lelliott, Dr Penny Chalk, Matt Saxey, Stephen Bellinger and the continuing support of CCI media technicians.

Mr Watts added: “The generosity of time offered by individuals, and the technical guidance we’ve received - coupled with a vital hardware donation from a local broadcaster - has made this an incredible experience. It showcases not only the value of heritage collaboration but the transformative impact it can have on student learning and innovation. I’d also like to thank the support of CCI media technicians at the University, who have dedicated their expertise and time.”