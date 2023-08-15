The University of Portsmouth has partnered with Twycross Zoo in the Midlands to raise awareness about endangered species through their project “Projecting Hope”. Visitors can explore the hologram exhibition from today for free, as part of their Twycross Zoo ticket.

The exhibition will also feature infographics and displays explaining the threats these iconic species face to young people, and the work that can be done to protect them.

The University of Portsmouth has teamed up with Twycross Zoo to create a holographic display to raise awareness about endangered animals. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

Dr Richard Sands, education manager at Twycross Zoo, has been working with a team from the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries at the university to bring this project to life; inspiring generations old and new alike through the wonders of modern technology.

He said: “We are in the midst of a mass extinction crisis, with one million plant and animal species at risk right now. This project is a fantastic way to raise our visitors’ awareness of two iconic species, in a cool and futuristic new way.”

The main holograms, being African elephants and Javan rhinos, are designed by the academic team using new technology to create a 3D moving hologram. Dr Sands added: “The Javan Rhino is one of the most endangered mammals, only 76 left and all found on the island of Java in Indonesia.”

Hologram of rhino at Twycross Zoo. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

Dr Brett Stevens, research and innovation lead for the university’s School of Creative Technologies, said: “We use technology everyday, so finding a way to engage with visitors was really important. It was a great opportunity to use our skills in animation and game development to create a message that resonates. I don't want a future where holograms are the only way to see such magnificent animals.”

Dr Lisa Yon, associate professor at the University of Nottingham, said she was thrilled to collaborate on the project. She added: “There is no doubt that humans are the reason both elephants and rhinos are at risk of extinction, but they can also be the solution.”