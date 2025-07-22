University of Portsmouth celebrates inspirational figures with Honorary Doctorates at 2025 graduation

Sabrina Dhowre Elba, The Apprentice winner Tim Campbell MBE and suicide prevention campaigner Alice Hendy MBE among recipients recognised for outstanding achievements

The University of Portsmouth is proud to announce eight extraordinary individuals will receive Honorary Doctorates during the 2025 graduation ceremonies, taking place this week from 22-31 July.

This year's recipients represent a diverse range of achievements across entertainment, healthcare, business, media, advocacy, and philanthropy, embodying the University's values of excellence, innovation, and community impact.

High-profile figures include Sabrina Dhowre Elba, a UN Goodwill Ambassador championing women's rights worldwide, Business leader Tim Campbell MBE, the original winner of BBC's The Apprentice who has become a prominent advocate for social mobility and inclusive leadership, and leading sports broadcaster Sam Matterface, whose voice has become synonymous with major football coverage across ITV and TNT Sports.

Four of the recipients of University of Portsmouth Honorary Doctorates in 2025. From L-R Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Alice Hendy MBE, Tim Campbell MBE, and Sam Matterface

The University is also proud to honour remarkable individuals whose work directly impacts local and national communities, including suicide prevention campaigner Alice Hendy MBE - whose life-saving digital intervention has intercepted over 100,000 harmful online searches worldwide - and Portsmouth graduate Ade Williams MBE, whose pioneering healthcare innovations and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him national recognition and an MBE in 2022.

Honorary doctorates are the highest accolade the University can give, recognising exceptional achievement and outstanding contribution to society. Previous Portsmouth recipients include astronaut Tim Peake, physicist and broadcaster Professor Jim Al-Khalili, renowned artist Sir Grayson Perry, adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle, and sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie, demonstrating the University's long-standing tradition of recognising excellence across diverse fields from space exploration to the arts.

Other recipients this year include Samantha Tross - Pioneering Orthopaedic Surgeon, Craig Jones MBE - LGBTQ+ Rights and Veterans Advocate, and Rosemary Reed - Media Pioneer and Women's Rights Advocate.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith CBE said: “We are immensely proud to honour these exceptional individuals who embody the very best of human achievement and social impact. Their diverse contributions across business, healthcare, media, advocacy and philanthropy perfectly reflect our University's commitment to excellence, innovation and community impact. It is particularly meaningful to recognise Portsmouth graduates Craig Jones MBE and Ade Williams MBE, alongside Sam Matterface whose early career flourished here in our city, demonstrating the lasting connections between our University and the wider world.”

2025 Honorary Doctorate Recipients

Sabrina Dhowre Elba - Philanthropist and global advocate

Sabrina, a UN Goodwill Ambassador for IFAD, champions gender equality and women's empowerment globally, co-founding inclusive skincare brand S'ABLE Labs and serving on boards for Conservation International and Global Citizen.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba said: “I’m deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the University of Portsmouth. As someone passionate about community, creativity, and equity, it means so much to be acknowledged not just for the work I do, but for the values I hold. I hope this inspires others, especially young people from underrepresented backgrounds to keep going, keep growing, and know that their voice matters.”

Alice Hendy MBE - Suicide Prevention Campaigner

Following the tragic loss of her brother Josh in 2020, cybersecurity expert Alice Hendy transformed her grief into life-saving action. She founded R;pple, a pioneering digital intervention tool that intercepts harmful online searches and connects vulnerable individuals with mental health resources. With millions of downloads globally and over 100,000 harmful online searches intercepted, Alice's technology-driven approach to suicide prevention exemplifies how innovation can serve the greater social good.

Tim Campbell MBE - Business Leader and Social Mobility Champion

The inaugural winner of BBC's The Apprentice and current adviser to Lord Alan Sugar, Tim Campbell MBE has built a distinguished career spanning international business, financial markets, and social impact. As founder of the Bright Ideas Trust charity and chair of an outstanding London school board, Tim is a passionate advocate for inclusive leadership and social mobility, representing the UK Government on international trade delegations while championing diversity and financial empowerment.

Samantha Tross - Pioneering Orthopaedic Surgeon

Twenty years ago, Samantha Tross made history as the first Black woman appointed as a Consultant Hip and Knee Surgeon in the UK. Since then, she has continued to break barriers as the first woman in Europe to perform Mako robotic hip surgery and serves on the Royal College of Surgeons Council. A founding member of the British Association of Black Surgeons and Secretary of the International Orthopaedic Diversity Alliance, Samantha's groundbreaking work extends from the operating theatre to advancing diversity and inclusion in surgical professions.

Sam Matterface - Sports Broadcaster and Community Champion

Leading sports commentator Sam Matterface, known for his work with ITV, TNT Sports, and talkSPORT, spent 11 transformative years in Portsmouth beginning his media career. As Sports Editor and Programme Director of 107.4 The Quay, he led the station to national recognition, winning the Sony Gold Award for Station of the Year in 2007. His commitment to community engagement continued throughout his career, raising over £60,000 for local Portsmouth causes and maintaining strong connections to the region.

Adeyemi (Ade) Williams MBE FRSA - Healthcare Innovation Leader

A 2002 University of Portsmouth pharmacy graduate, Ade Williams MBE has become a pioneering force in healthcare innovation. As the multi-award-winning Superintendent Pharmacist at Bedminster Pharmacy, he has advanced pharmacy prescribing and the Healthy Living Pharmacy concept while serving on national healthcare boards. His work during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him an MBE in 2022, and his research and work spanning mental health, cancer diagnosis, and health equity have been recognised by the WHO and featured in The Lancet.

““I am incredibly humbled to receive this honour from the University of Portsmouth,” said Mr Williams. “This City, University and the IFCS Community shaped my enduring understanding that serving to preserve and enhance our vulnerable collective humanity is the essence of the NHS. This also defined for me what excellence looks like - ensuring that no one is left behind and investing your life in doing so. Thank you again to all the members of the University community; your dedication and generosity continue to inspire and exemplify this.”

Craig Jones MBE - LGBTQ+ Rights and Veterans Advocate

A 1989 Economic History graduate from Portsmouth Polytechnic and Royal Navy veteran, Craig Jones courageously came out on the day the military's "gay ban" was lifted, subsequently leading vital work to restore the Armed Forces Covenant for the LGBTQ+ community. As first Chief Executive of Fighting With Pride, he spearheaded a campaign for restorative justice that culminated in the Prime Minister's 2023 apology to LGBTQ+ veterans and announcement of substantial reparations. Craig now serves on the Government's Financial Recognition Scheme panel.

Rosemary Reed - Media Pioneer and Women's Rights Advocate

Co-founder of POW TV Studios (Power of Women), Rosemary Reed has created over 130 critically acclaimed television productions, including the groundbreaking series The Power of Women and the award-winning Driving Force hosted by Judy Murray OBE. Beyond media, she established Central London's first Domestic Violence One-Stop Centre in the 1990s and continues her advocacy as a Refuge Ambassador. Her environmental work includes serving as a trustee of The Jane Goodall Institute UK, where she has pioneered VR educational initiatives reaching over 150 schools.

The University of Portsmouth's 2025 graduation ceremonies will take place from 22-31 July at the Guildhall Portsmouth. These celebrations mark the academic achievement for thousands of graduates across the University's faculties.

Friends and family unable to attend in person can watch the ceremonies live online. Full details about live streaming, ceremony schedules, and graduation information are available at: www.port.ac.uk/student-life/graduation

If you would like to nominate an individual for an Honorary Doctorate next year, please visit www.port.ac.uk/form/honorary-degree-awards