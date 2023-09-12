News you can trust since 1877
University of Portsmouth ranked top 40 in the UK, according to The Guardian University Guide 2024

The University of Portsmouth has been ranked as one of the best institutions in the UK.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Sep 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read
It was handed 33rd place in The Guardian University Guide 2024 this weekend – which creates a league table for the best educational establishments. The University of Portsmouth has risen up the league table by 34 places from last year’s standings.

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “I am extremely pleased to see us rise once again in a significant nationally recognised and important league table.

The University of Portsmouth ranked highly in The Guardian University Guide 2024.The University of Portsmouth ranked highly in The Guardian University Guide 2024.
“These league tables are a valuable source of information for prospective students to help them make the right decisions about where and what to study as they take their first steps into higher education.

“Today’s ranking and other recent performances reflect our fundamental mission to provide the very best for our students. They also demonstrate our continued progress towards our long-term ambition to be the top modern UK university and in the top 100 young universities in the world by the end of the decade.”

The Guardian Good University Guide assesses institutions on different criteria including student satisfaction and graduate employment prospects. It is considered as one of the most established and comprehensive overviews of higher education in Britain.

The University of Portsmouth also performed highly in different specialised subjects. These include being ranked third for Pharmacy and Psychology, third for Film Production and Photography, fifth for Anatomy and Physiology, sixth for Journalism and tenth for Animation and Film Design.

The educational establishment was also handed 47th place in the Complete University Guide.

