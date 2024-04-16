Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ofsted inspection took place between January 29 and February 1, 2024 and found that the secondary education training is working at an outstanding level in all three inspected categories which includes overall effectiveness, quality of education and training and leadership and management. The inspection outlined that the university offers trainee teachers an ‘exceptional training programme’ which ‘exemplifies ambition, rigour and aspiration.’

The report said: “The commitment and relentless determination to equip trainees with the very best knowledge and skills are evident throughout.

The University of Portsmouth’s provision of secondary education teaching has been awarded ‘outstanding’ in a recent Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coherence of all elements of the training programme supports trainees in deepening their specialist subject knowledge. The CCF underpins the ambitious curriculum. A focus on pupils who are disadvantaged, including those with SEND, equips trainees with a deep understanding of the challenges that these pupils face. Trainees learn and practice a plethora of strategies to support disadvantaged pupils. This enhances their teaching for all pupils.”

Mr Andrew Porter, director of initial teacher training/PGCE geography course leader, school of education, languages and linguistics said: “We are delighted with the inspection outcomes for our teacher training courses. This inspection framework is tough so getting good is challenging enough, let alone outstanding. It is a reflection of all the hard work that my academic colleagues and our partners in schools and colleges put into supporting our trainee teachers. Now, more than ever, we need to recruit and retain great teachers to give young people in the local area the best start in life. These inspection outcomes reflect all the hard work that goes into achieving that.”