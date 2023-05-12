They began training in the performance art last year as a way to engage young people in bioengineering projects and encourage them to pursue a career in science.

Workshops took place in the city and Bognor Regis with the Portsmouth Young Carers Centre, The Makers Guild, Making Theatre, and local secondary school students.

The aim was to promote the work being done at the university’s Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI), which is researching solutions to the problem of global plastic pollution.

Enzymes as Puppet Engineers of the Imagination Showcase. Picture by Matt Smith, University of Portsmouth

Brooke Wain, second year PhD student, said: ‘It has been striking to see the impact of bringing together science and the creative arts to explain some really complicated research. Exploring various creative techniques to describe our scientific research in a digestible and accessible way has not only been fun but has shown to be really effective!’

The Puppets as Enzyme Engineers of the Imagination project was one of 23 to receive an Ingenious award by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Senior lecturer in the school of art, design and performance at the University of Portsmouth, Dr Matt Smith, has led the workshops. He said: ‘Our workshops have given researchers and engineers the confidence to better connect with the public. Not only have they learnt puppetry, but they’ve also walked away with the communication and presentation skills needed to share their stories, passion, and expertise.’