A television series created by students from the University of Portsmouth has won an award at an international entertainment festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reality TV series, called Offstage, was produced by staff and students from the Television Production course and won the Best Student Series category at Melbourne WebFest, an Australian international digital entertainment festival. Offstage follows the lives of aspiring musical theatre artists as they prepare for their final grand show.

BA (Hons) TV production graduate and offstage producer Darek Kosinski said: “It’s great news that 'Offstage' has got its first international recognition in such a prestigious festival. I am thrilled with the efforts that the entire crew has put into creating this piece. I am looking forward to networking with other creators, whose productions are nominated in the official selection. It is a true benchmark of successful teamwork and chasing the impossible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offstage, a mini series produced by staff and students from the Television Production course at University of Portsmouth, has won the Best Student Series at Melbourne WebFest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’d like to thank our executive producers Evan Pugh and Rubia Dar and especially David Kinnaird for his help and advice in producing this madness of a mini-series. We wouldn't have done this without the support we've received from you.”