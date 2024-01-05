News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

University of Portsmouth TV series Offstage wins award at Melbourne WebFest

A television series created by students from the University of Portsmouth has won an award at an international entertainment festival.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The reality TV series, called Offstage, was produced by staff and students from the Television Production course and won the Best Student Series category at Melbourne WebFest, an Australian international digital entertainment festival. Offstage follows the lives of aspiring musical theatre artists as they prepare for their final grand show.

Read More
Eastern Road: Southern Water apologises as sewer pipe bursts and blocks road - h...

BA (Hons) TV production graduate and offstage producer Darek Kosinski said: “It’s great news that 'Offstage' has got its first international recognition in such a prestigious festival. I am thrilled with the efforts that the entire crew has put into creating this piece. I am looking forward to networking with other creators, whose productions are nominated in the official selection. It is a true benchmark of successful teamwork and chasing the impossible.”

Offstage, a mini series produced by staff and students from the Television Production course at University of Portsmouth, has won the Best Student Series at Melbourne WebFest.Offstage, a mini series produced by staff and students from the Television Production course at University of Portsmouth, has won the Best Student Series at Melbourne WebFest.
Offstage, a mini series produced by staff and students from the Television Production course at University of Portsmouth, has won the Best Student Series at Melbourne WebFest.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I’d like to thank our executive producers Evan Pugh and Rubia Dar and especially David Kinnaird for his help and advice in producing this madness of a mini-series. We wouldn't have done this without the support we've received from you.”

The series explores the creative process that goes into producing theatrical shows, from the idea stage right through to the onstage performance. Viewers follow the journey of a group of musical theatre students as their dreams come true. A University of Portsmouth spokesperson said: “The mini-series is an intimate, in-depth look at the musical piece of theatre, revealing the emotional road from the creative concept to the onstage show.” Each episode from the series is published on the CCI TV Production YouTube channel.

Related topics:University of PortsmouthYouTube