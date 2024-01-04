Eastern Road: Southern Water apologises as sewer pipe bursts and blocks road - how long the closure will last
Part of the major road – a busy route in and out of the city – shut yesterday afternoon while workers attempted to tackle the damage caused by a burst sewer main. It follows multiple similar incidents in December 2023 – and the water company responsible has acknowledged that “bursts have happened far too frequently” in recent months.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are repairing a burst sewer near Eastern Road, Portsmouth, we’re very sorry for the disruption this is causing.
“We recognise these bursts have happened far too frequently over the last three months and we’re very sorry for the impact this continues to cause for those living in the area and travelling in and out of Portsmouth.
“Tomorrow (January 4) we will provide a further update on what work may be necessary over the coming days including the weekend which will impact Eastern Road.”
The road was shut for more than five days last month after another burst sewage pipe.
Yesterday afternoon, a Portsmouth Roads spokesperson said: “One lane closed Southbound Eastern Road @SouthernWater's sewer main has burst in another location. Their teams are on site and tankers are removing excess water to avoid flooding. Plan your journey and allow extra time.”
More details to follow.