University of Portsmouth unveils design for new landmark academic building in the city

A rendered view of the exterior of the University of Portsmouth's proposed new academic building

This 12-storey building will be located on the site of the former Victoria Swimming Pool, adjacent to Victoria Park.

The Victoria Park Building will be a stunning new academic building designed for the future. New facilities include a 500-seat theatre, two 250-seat theatres, a courtroom, laboratories, video production suite, roof-top terrace and sky restaurant.

This new landmark building will enable improved connections between University and city. By opening up the railway tunnel, a new public gateway into the site will be created.

A rendered view of the ground floor of the University of Portsmouth's proposed new academic building

The ground floor of the building opens up into the park, with a welcoming space to gather for events.

The building and landscaping have been designed to complement the parkland setting.

The University of Portsmouth is committed to enhancing the local community through its research, services, estate, and staff and student collaboration.

This new building will be a major investment by the University to support this commitment.

The Victoria Park Building will also be a ground-breaking, sustainable building, ambitious to achieve carbon neutrality and a top rating of ‘Outstanding’ from BREEAM UK, the world’s leading sustainability assessment for buildings.

Designed to be environmentally-responsible, it will maximise natural light by enabling daylight deep into its centre.Photovoltaic panels cover the angled roof, producing renewable power and a high-performing façade will manage heat and light.

