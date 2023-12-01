A £5million revamp of the University of Portsmouth’s Dental Academy has officially opened which promises to benefit students and patients alike.

Students use new 'phantom head' simulation

The Dental Academy unveiled its newly renovated patient clinic alongside state-of-the-art technology to support their students’ education today (Friday, December 1) with new technology installed which will allow the dental students to practice surgery with haptic simulation equipment that utilise virtual reality to replicate the experience of operating on a patient by applying forces, vibrations and motions to the user.

Professor Chris Louca, director and head of the University of Portsmouth Dental Academy, said: “There is an emphasis on practical teaching within the Dental Academy and these developments and new equipment will ensure our students are trained in modern facilities offering enhanced teaching, resulting in improved oral healthcare for all our patients.”

Student, Hamza Ai Yasmin, works with the new haptic simulation equipment

Alongside the new technology, there has been an upgrade on existing equipment, as well as new 3D printers to ensure the university remains at the cutting edge, with only a small amount of dental schools in the country having similar facilities. The Dental Academy educates dental nurses, hygienists and therapists in order to fully prepare them for a career in dental practice, however the investments will also be beneficial for the local community with a number of residents in the city receiving dental treatment. The improved facilities and practices will help provide a better service to patients and also help support the universities existing schemes including the oral scanning of school children in the city.

The university said that the investment in new facilities supports the aim of increasing the number and calibre of graduates to help reduce waiting times and resolve the continued shortage of dentists.

Ruth Monger, joint interim director of the workforce, training and education directorate in NHS England, south region, said: “Our investment represents a commitment to growing and developing our dental workforce. The University is an important partner for NHSE England to deliver the Long-Term Workforce Plan. This cutting-edge learning environment will equip current and future dental practitioners with the skills and competence required for delivering high quality dental services.”