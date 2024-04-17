Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annual salary reports have revealed that Professor Graham Galbraith, vice chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, total pay increased by nearly £15,000 between 2021/22 and 2022/23. This consists of his salary, which amounts to £312,000, benefits and pension costs. In March, it was reported that the university is preparing for an “academic reset” which may lead to 47 staff members losing their jobs. This comes after the university revealed plans to invest £250 million in new buildings and open spaces throughout the city.

Moray McAuley, regional official of the University and College Union (UCU), said staff and students “will likely be concerned about the vice-chancellor enjoying another bumper pay rise as the university prepares to make savage cuts in staffing levels”.

“It cannot be right that the university is putting staff at risk of redundancy while spending on ‘key management personnel’ has risen by over £100,000 and it is set to spend millions on new buildings.”

A university spokesperson said Galbraith’s salary reflects his responsibility “for managing a successful international institution with 28,000 students and 2,800 staff and a turnover of £312 million in 2022-23″. They add that the university has been impacted by national issues such as the freeze of student fees, challenges in student recruitment and inflation.

“The university is responding to this with a series of proposals to improve and innovate in the provision of our education and in the running of our operations,” he said. “We have not made these proposals lightly. Redundancies are extremely difficult for all those involved and we are working hard to limit the number as much as possible through natural attrition and voluntary redundancy. Consultations continue and no final decisions have been made. The vice-chancellor’s leadership has been key to a number of achievements over the past year.