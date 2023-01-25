Unprecedented industrial action will hit 150 institutions throughout February and March, including the University of Portsmouth. University and College Union (UCU) representatives have been in talks with The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.

In total, 70,000 UCU members are expected to walk out. The union has rejected a pay offer of between four and five per cent.

The University College Union have confirmed dates for large scale industrial action across the UK. Picture: John Devlin

They are demanding an increased pay rise to deal with cost of living crisis, as well as amending the use of insecure contracts. UCU general secretary Jo Grady said the university vice-chancellors would rather force campuses to shut down rather than deal with the situation.

He added: ‘There is a clear route out of these disputes, but at present vice-chancellors lack the political will to take it. They are failing staff who want to get back to work, and students who want to get on with their studies.’

Strike action will take place throughout February and March. It is due to start next Wednesday, with further dates earmarked for February 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 and March 1, 2, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22.