Held at Fort Purbrook, this year’s parade for HSDC South Downs students was significant as families and friends were invited to watch the display for the first time since the pandemic began.

Each year, a Pass Off Parade is held to celebrate the students’ hard work, endeavour, and determination to be successful, after many hours spent working in teams to develop their skills.

Around 30 students participated in the event, and a variety of awards were given out to students who excelled throughout their studies.

The Pass Off Parade

The awards included Top Student, Top Troop, and Endeavour.

Ashley Grute, assistant principal of HSDC South Downs, said: ‘I was delighted to attend our Uniformed Services Pass Off Parade and being able to share in the success of our students with parents, family and friends made this event extra special.’

The assistant principal joined Sean Edwards (Former WO1 (ASM) REME) for the students’ inspection before the awards ceremony.

A special presentation was also made to former course manager Helen Hill in memory of Richard Hollington, an ex-HSDC student who died while on duty for the Royal Marines in Afghanistan in June 20, 2010.

Marine Richard Hollington

The students embarked on a six-mile weighted TAB march in May to raise £550.50 in memory of Richard, with the funds being used to plant a memorial tree at the South Downs Campus in his memory.