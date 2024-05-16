Volunteers needed in Portsmouth to listen to children read in primary schools
and live on Freeview channel 276
Schoolreaders is a national charity which helps to improve children’s literacy by providing volunteers to listen to children read in primary schools on a one-to-one basis. Schoolreaders mission is provide every child with the opportunity to learn to read well and in so doing, increase their future life-chances. Over the past decade, Schoolreaders volunteers have provided more than 2 million one-to-one reading sessions, to over 80,000 children.
The support Schoolreaders offers has never been more needed, as statistics reveal that 1 in 4 children leave primary school without reaching the expected reading standard, which means they cannot fully access their secondary education, which will limit their future opportunities. There is therefore an urgent need for more volunteers to make a difference.