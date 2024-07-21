Wallisdean has a Careers Fair to inspire its pupils
Thirteen stalls set up across the Fareham school including: WSP, Harrods, Royal Navy, Army, Taylor Wimpey, University of Portsmouth Dental Academy, Tarlu, National Grid, Bridewell, Suez and Education. The pupils had a PSHE session with their teachers beforehand to discuss their career aspirations and questions they might like to ask the visitors. The careers fair was a success with the pupils of Wallisdean feeling inspired by all the presentations they saw on the day.
The many presenters left feeling happy that they had inspired the next generation of employees. Rhys Arnold, a client lead for Bridewell Cyber security, commented on the pupil’s attitudes on the day, “I was really impressed with how engaged, attentive, and perceptive the students I spoke to were; I am still amazed by some of the questions I was asked!”
Mr Bradley, from the Royal Navy, was also impressed with the children saying, “It was an honor to be able to tell the pupils at Wallisdean all about my job. They listened intently and respectfully and asked loads of questions about my job.”
James Goble, a Year 6 teacher from Wallisdean, said, “The careers fair at Wallisdean was great. The children left feeling positive for the future and inspired by all the presentations from the day. I’m very proud of how responsible they were on the day.”
Wallisdean Junior School are aspiring to have a careers fair every two years to ensure that its pupils are prepared for their futures.
