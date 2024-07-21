Wallisdean has a Careers Fair to inspire its pupils

By James Goble
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2024, 15:59 BST
Wallisdean Junior School hosted a careers fair last Friday. The aim of the careers fair was to inspire a hundred young minds of Year 5 and Year 6 with the different options for their future.

Thirteen stalls set up across the Fareham school including: WSP, Harrods, Royal Navy, Army, Taylor Wimpey, University of Portsmouth Dental Academy, Tarlu, National Grid, Bridewell, Suez and Education. The pupils had a PSHE session with their teachers beforehand to discuss their career aspirations and questions they might like to ask the visitors. The careers fair was a success with the pupils of Wallisdean feeling inspired by all the presentations they saw on the day.

The many presenters left feeling happy that they had inspired the next generation of employees. Rhys Arnold, a client lead for Bridewell Cyber security, commented on the pupil’s attitudes on the day, “I was really impressed with how engaged, attentive, and perceptive the students I spoke to were; I am still amazed by some of the questions I was asked!”

Mr Bradley, from the Royal Navy, was also impressed with the children saying, “It was an honor to be able to tell the pupils at Wallisdean all about my job. They listened intently and respectfully and asked loads of questions about my job.”

Pupils learn about the National GridPupils learn about the National Grid
James Goble, a Year 6 teacher from Wallisdean, said, “The careers fair at Wallisdean was great. The children left feeling positive for the future and inspired by all the presentations from the day. I’m very proud of how responsible they were on the day.”

Wallisdean Junior School are aspiring to have a careers fair every two years to ensure that its pupils are prepared for their futures.

The pupils hear about life in the armyThe pupils hear about life in the army
The University of Portsmouth Dental Academy give the pupils some hands on experience.The University of Portsmouth Dental Academy give the pupils some hands on experience.
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
The pupils got to hear all about life in the armyThe pupils got to hear all about life in the army
