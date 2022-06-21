Warblington school awarded Eco School status for work improving biodiversity

Students and staff at Warblington School have been working towards receiving Eco School status since 2021 through various activities, assemblies and curriculum lessons to support the environment.

From litter picking sessions, selling produce, the introduction of an eco club, a Fairtrade cake sale and the maintenance of a biodiversity hedge, pupils have been learning about new ways to protect their local habitats and boost the variety of plants and animal life at the school.

On receiving the award, Grainne Rason, a cover supervisor, said: ‘It's raised awareness of the issues that come both from the climate and the loss of biodiversity and that's been across the school because they ran an assembly on litter and plastic. It's also gone into the curriculum.

Warblington School in Havant being awarded eco school status after increasing biodiversity and raising awareness of climate change at the school.

‘It's a reflection of a lot of work, a lot of effort and a lot of commitment from staff and students.’

