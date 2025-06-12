A new pedestrian and cycle path will be constructed to improve access for students at a Waterlooville school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shared route within Gauntlett Park will connect Copse Close and Crookhorn Lane, providing a safe, non-motorised path for students travelling to Morelands Primary School.

The project, funded by Hampshire County Council’s community infrastructure levy, Havant Borough Council, the Safer Routes to School fund, and developer contributions, will have a total cost of £183,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new pedestrian and cycle path will be constructed to improve access for students at Morelands Primary School, Waterlooville | Vlad Vasnetsov/Pexels

The council’s main goal is to provide transport alternatives and reduce car reliance, improving access for students at Morelands Primary School and the surrounding communities.

A feasibility study has recommended updating the footpath that runs through Gauntlett Park. The proposed improvement includes widening the existing footpath from 1.8 meters to a uniform width of 3.0 meters along its entire length.

However, there will be a short section at the western end, where the path narrows between property boundaries as it connects to Copse Close.

The proposed path is located on land owned by Havant Borough and Portsmouth City Council, currently leased to a golf club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed shared path at Gauntlett Park, Waterlooville | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

The newly established shared route aims to benefit parents, staff, and students at Morelands Primary School. Additionally, it will improve connectivity among the communities of Widley, South Purbrook, and South Downs College.

The proposal involves installing new street lighting and upgrading existing lighting along the new route to improve accessibility, especially at night and during the winter months.

Cllr Ryan Brent said he fully supports the proposal and emphasises his enthusiasm for infrastructure that promotes non-motorised transportation.

The construction is expected to begin in late June or July 2025.