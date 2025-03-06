World Book Day: 175 fantastic pictures of children celebrating World Book Day across Hampshire

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:28 BST
Children have rocked up to school this morning in some superb costumes to celebrate their favourite books as part of World Book Day.

From Amelia Earhart to Mr Bean to Where’s Wally?, parents have pulled out all of the stops this year for World Book Day. The idea behind the day is to encourage children to get reading and every child in education across the UK will receive a book token to spend at participating stores.

Here are 175 fantastic pictures of children dressed up for World Book Day:

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

1. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Staff from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

2. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Staff from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

3. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Buddy the dog from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

4. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Buddy the dog from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

