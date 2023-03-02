News you can trust since 1877
World Book Day: Portsmouth Grammar School has taken part - see if you can spot your child

Schools across the country have taken part in World Book Day.

By Sophie Lewis
5 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 12:29pm

From Sherlock Holmes to Beauty and the Beast’s Belle, children and parents have pulled out all the stops this year.

Thousands of youngsters across the country have rocked up to school dressed as their favourite character from a book as part of World Book Day.

Here are 13 photos from The Portsmouth Grammar School’s World Book Day.

1. World Book Day - The Portsmouth Grammar School

The Portsmouth Grammar School have taken part in World Book Day. Pictured: (Top left) Harvey, (Bottom left) Aarya, (Top right) Belle and (Bottom right) Harry.

Photo: The Portsmouth Grammar School

2. World Book Day - Anna, Kits, Daisy, Year 1 and Mrs Hruby, Characters from Magic Faraway Tree

Anna, Kits, Daisy, Year 1 and Mrs Hruby, Characters from Magic Faraway Tree

Photo: The Portsmotuh Grammar School

3. World Book Day - Ryan, Reception, Spiderman

Ryan, Reception, Spiderman

Photo: The Portsmouth Grammar School

4. World Book Day - Margot, Reception, Gangsta Granny

Margot, Reception, Gangsta Granny

Photo: The Portsmouth Grammar School

