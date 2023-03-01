Rosie Tungatt, 26, has stepped into a world of dogs after deciding to pursue her passion of greyhound training and she is aspiring for success both on and off of the track.

The 26-year-old is one of the UK’s youngest professional greyhound trainers and has the capacity to work with up to 35 dogs.

Her love for the sport comes from attending the Portsmouth dog racing stadium when she was a youngster, and although the Tipner site was closed down in 2010, it has not stopped Rosie in her tracks in making a name for herself within the industry.

Rosie Tungatt with some of her greyhounds.

The profession is a complete change of direction from travelling the world with her previous career, and she now dedicates 365 days a year to working with her dogs.

Rosie said: ‘From the moment I wake the dogs up for their breakfast until they go to sleep at night, they never fail to put a smile on my face.

‘The buzz when they’re on track doing what they love is incomparable to anything else – I’m just as proud when we land an A8 winner to a greyhound competing at the highest level.

‘I loved my previous jobs. But this is the lifestyle for me. My dogs are my life from 6am until 10pm every day and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

Due to Portsmouth not having a dog racing stadium, Rosie races her dogs at the newly opened Oxford Stadium.

Rosie also cares for several retired greyhounds who no longer race competitively and there are several schemes which have been launched by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain. The new schemes include the Greyhound Retirement Scheme, Injury Recovery Scheme and a welfare strategy called ‘A Good Life for Every Greyhound’.

She added: ‘Owning a dog is a big commitment and not everyone is able to welcome a four-legged friend into their home due to financial pressures or existing commitments.