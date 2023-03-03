Reading for pleasure is currently at its lowest level in 18 years and many children have limited access to books. Some 500,000, which is one in 15, children in England aged between eight and 18 say they do not own a single book, which rises to one in 10 for those eligible for Free School Meals.

Children can use their £1 book token between February 16 and March 26 at local bookshops or supermarkets and they can either get themselves a £1 book, or have the token value removed from a more expensive book or audio-book.

Pictured is: (middle) PFC player Owen Dale reading to some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (020323-622)

Stephen Morgan MP said: ‘I am delighted to support World Book Day again this year – 500,000 children in the UK don't have a book of their own, so it is so important that they get this opportunity to own a book of their own choosing which hopefully will stimulate a lifelong love of reading.

‘Reading is so important when it comes to well-being and attainment, and as a book lover myself, I hope as many young people in Portsmouth as possible take full advantage of World Book Day.’