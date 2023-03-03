World Book Day: When can you spend your book tokens? How much are they worth?
World Book Day offers tokens that children can spend in stores to encourage them to read.
World Book Day, which took place yesterday (March 2), saw hundreds of schools across the country get their students to dress up as their favourite book character in a bid to highlight the importance of reading.
Reading for pleasure is currently at its lowest level in 18 years and many children have limited access to books. Some 500,000, which is one in 15, children in England aged between eight and 18 say they do not own a single book, which rises to one in 10 for those eligible for Free School Meals.
Children can use their £1 book token between February 16 and March 26 at local bookshops or supermarkets and they can either get themselves a £1 book, or have the token value removed from a more expensive book or audio-book.
Stephen Morgan MP said: ‘I am delighted to support World Book Day again this year – 500,000 children in the UK don't have a book of their own, so it is so important that they get this opportunity to own a book of their own choosing which hopefully will stimulate a lifelong love of reading.
‘Reading is so important when it comes to well-being and attainment, and as a book lover myself, I hope as many young people in Portsmouth as possible take full advantage of World Book Day.’
Some of this year’s books which can be bought with the token include Bedtime for the Burpee Bears by Joe Wicks and Billy's Bravery: A Brand New Big Bright Feelings by Tom Percival.