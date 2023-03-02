It is the third day of walkouts by National Education Union (NEU) members after teacher strikes took place in northern England on Tuesday and the Midlands and eastern regions yesterday.

The NEU has estimated that around 200,000 members will strike across the three days of action this week, with the ’majority of schools’ expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close.

Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, in January. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-33)

A poll by Ipsos suggests that three in five (60 per cent) parents and guardians back teachers taking strike action, but many (43 per cent) are worried about their children catching up on work missed because of the walkouts.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: ‘While no teacher wants to be on strike action we are grateful for the support of parents, and do not take it for granted.

‘Many understand first-hand the issues faced by schools and colleges and their children’s teachers. They need no persuasion that there is disruption every day of the school year, thanks to the Government’s poor decision-making and short-sighted policies on education.’

Education secretary Gillian Keegan invited the teaching unions to ‘formal talks on pay, conditions and reform’ last week, on the condition that strike action would be suspended. Ms Keegan has called the union’s decision not to suspend the regional strikes ‘hugely disappointing’.