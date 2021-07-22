Year 6 leaver gallery - see pupils in 35 brilliant end-of-year photos
MORE pupils have been snapped in our Year 6 gallery of leavers
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:51 am
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:00 am
In this selection you will see leavers from Fernhurst, Flying Bull, Front Lawn, Gatcombe Park, Gomer, Haselworth, Highbury, Horndean and Mill Hill schools.
More schools will feature in other galleries.
Images taken by Alice Mills/The News.
Images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk, or call photo sales on 0330 403 0033, or email [email protected]
