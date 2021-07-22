In this selection you will see leavers from Fernhurst, Flying Bull, Front Lawn, Gatcombe Park, Gomer, Haselworth, Highbury, Horndean and Mill Hill schools.

More schools will feature in other galleries .

Images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk, or call photo sales on 0330 403 0033, or email [email protected]