Around 60 young people from city secondary schools attended the conference on March 25.

The day was run co-produced by a team of young leaders and the Portsmouth Youth Parliament Team, supported by Portsmouth Education Partnership, Portsmouth City Council, Unloc and Solent NHS Trust.

It aimed to identify the mental health challenges young people believe are most significant in the city, and then provide a space for the pupils to work together to create solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top left to right: Ella Reilly, Adetola Adeniran, Jessica Duffield, Jacob Short. Bottom left to right: Ruby Jewell, Beth Hargreaves, Sakura Elkington, Lauren Collier, Chloe Foulis, Destiny Rose-Forde Kennedy, Lalash Lateef.

The Member of Youth Parliament for Portsmouth, 17-year-old Destiny Rose-Forde Kennedy, said: ‘I think that it's so important to have events like this so that young people can truly have their voices heard, and ask the questions they need answered.

‘Youth mental health is something that should always be made a priority and I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to co-host such an incredible event and I hope that there will be many more of its kind in the future.’

At the conference, students worked together while inviting professionals into their conversations.

Both identified barriers to positive mental wellbeing and generated ideas for solutions.

Ella Reilly, 18, the deputy Member of Youth Parliament, said: ‘I believe the day was crucially important, as conversations about mental health and wellbeing are often professional-led.

‘By encouraging young people to lead these discussions, many challenges and potential solutions were identified that might not usually be considered.

‘This is the beginning of a promising change-making process.

‘Our aim is that students will now have the opportunity to continue these discussions and collaboratively work with professionals to shape mental health resources and services for the better.’

At the conference, discussions ranged from mental health training for teachers to physical spaces to receive support.

Lalash Lateef, 18, said: ‘It was great seeing how young people at such a young age have so many great solutions to help with mental health.’

During the decision-maker Q&A, students posed challenging questions while the panel provided some helpful insight.

Jacob Short, 17, said: ‘It was very important and beneficial for young people and their mental health. It was great to speak to some big decision makers and professionals.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron