40 cherished Portsmouth pubs we've loved and lost over the years

By Tom Morton

Head of News

Published 4th Sep 2019, 15:28 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 13:35 GMT
Pubs have been at the heart of our community in Portsmouth for many generations.

We decided to look back through The News archives to see if we could find some of the old drinking establishments that are sadly no longer part of the city.

MORE RETRO: 16 more photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1975 | 17 photos remembering the Royal Navy’s ‘last battleship’ HMS Vanguard

Hopefully this gallery might be able to spark some fond memories of good times from down the years. Have a look through all 40 and let us know how many you can remember!

The Black Dog was a popular pub with a mock Tudor frontage. it was demolished in the early 1960s and another pub of the same name was built a few yards to the west of it. This building was demolished in 2002.

1. The Black Dog

The Black Dog was a popular pub with a mock Tudor frontage. it was demolished in the early 1960s and another pub of the same name was built a few yards to the west of it. This building was demolished in 2002. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Designed by famed architect A H Bone, this pub was situated on the corner of Flying Bull Lane. It closed in 2005 and was badly damaged in an arson attack in 2007. It is now a mixture of office space and private accommodation.

2. The Air Balloon

Designed by famed architect A H Bone, this pub was situated on the corner of Flying Bull Lane. It closed in 2005 and was badly damaged in an arson attack in 2007. It is now a mixture of office space and private accommodation. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Named after the decisive battle in the Seven Years' War, which took place in the 18th century, this pub in St Mary’s Road was bombed during WW2 and rebuilt in 1946. It closed its doors in January 2017.

3. The Battle of Minden

Named after the decisive battle in the Seven Years' War, which took place in the 18th century, this pub in St Mary’s Road was bombed during WW2 and rebuilt in 1946. It closed its doors in January 2017. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
Built in the 1890s, this pub in Guildford Road, Fratton was opened for over a century. In 1998 it was awarded Portsmouth CAMRA's pub of the year award. It finally stopped trading in 2015 when residents first petitioned against a new shop opening in the site.

4. The Connaught Arms

Built in the 1890s, this pub in Guildford Road, Fratton was opened for over a century. In 1998 it was awarded Portsmouth CAMRA's pub of the year award. It finally stopped trading in 2015 when residents first petitioned against a new shop opening in the site. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PubsHMS VanguardRoyal Navy
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice