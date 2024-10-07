40 cherished Portsmouth pubs we've loved and lost over the years

We decided to look back through The News archives to see if we could find some of the old drinking establishments that are sadly no longer part of the city.
Hopefully this gallery might be able to spark some fond memories of good times from down the years. Have a look through all 40 and let us know how many you can remember!
1. The Black Dog
The Black Dog was a popular pub with a mock Tudor frontage. it was demolished in the early 1960s and another pub of the same name was built a few yards to the west of it. This building was demolished in 2002. Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Air Balloon
Designed by famed architect A H Bone, this pub was situated on the corner of Flying Bull Lane. It closed in 2005 and was badly damaged in an arson attack in 2007. It is now a mixture of office space and private accommodation. Photo: JPIMedia
3. The Battle of Minden
Named after the decisive battle in the Seven Years' War, which took place in the 18th century, this pub in St Mary’s Road was bombed during WW2 and rebuilt in 1946. It closed its doors in January 2017. Photo: Malcolm Wells
4. The Connaught Arms
Built in the 1890s, this pub in Guildford Road, Fratton was opened for over a century. In 1998 it was awarded Portsmouth CAMRA's pub of the year award. It finally stopped trading in 2015 when residents first petitioned against a new shop opening in the site. Photo: JPIMedia
