A former Pompey player has joined his second club of the current season - and the 21st of a much-travelled career.

At the age of 39, Greg Halford’s passion for football is showing no sign of abating as he continues to relish remaining on the pitch.

The versatile performer has joined Northern Premier League side Blyth Spartans, becoming interim boss David Stockdale’s first signing since replacing Nobby Solano.

Halford, who has also featured for Sunderland and Nottingham Forest on his travels, had started the season with Southern League Premier Central Bishop’s Stortford, but elected to make the switch to the North East.

Greg Halford (right) has played for 21 clubs in his long career. Picture: Paul Gilham/Getty Images | Getty Images

He was thrown in for an instant debut for the Spartans’ trip to Prescot Cables, yet suffered the agony of losing 1-0 through a 90th-minute free-kick, leaving them second from bottom.

Still, boss Stockdale is hoping the ex-Blues man can help them scale the table following a difficult start to the campaign.

‘He’s about bringing people in who know what the game is about and to help the young lads through and I’m ecstatic that he’s agreed to join us.’

Halford enjoyed two good seasons at Fratton Park, making 77 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

Initially signed on a season-long loan from Wolves in October 2010 by Steve Cotterill, the Blues moved to make it a permanent deal after its conclusion.

Boosted by the CSI takeover and suddenly having money to spend, Pompey splashed out around £1m for the defender or midfielder, who signed a three-year deal.

Indeed, in April 2012, he played central midfield in the famous St Mary’s 2-2 draw under Michael Appleton.

Greg Halford has joined Northern Premier League club Blyth Spartans. Picture: Paul Scott | Paul Scott

However, the latest financial implosion which saw the club once again enter administration, meant all first-team players had to be sold off in the summer of 2012.

As a consequence, Halford departed in a cut-price move to Nottingham Forest in July 2012 - on the same day David Norris joined Leeds.

Halford has also represented Colchester, Braintree (loan), Aylesbury (loan), Reading, Sunderland, Charlton (loan), Sheffield United (loan), Wolves, Pompey, Nottingham Forest, Brighton (loan), Rotherham, Birmingham (loan), Cardiff, Aberdeen, Southend, Waterford, Billericay, Hashtag United and Bishop’s Stortford.