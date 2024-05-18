It’s been a season which will never be forgotten as Pompey stormed to the League One title.
The size of the Blues’ achievement is underpinned by the number of records and achievements they’ve registered along the way.
We’ve rounded up the most impressive stats which show just what an incredible season it’s been for John Mousinho’s side.
1. DETAILED: The incredible stats underpinning Portsmouth’s incredible League One title win
It's been a season of outstanding statistics for Pompey as they won the League One title.
2. Record run
A club record 27-game unbeaten run set a sturdy foundation for success - a sequence spanning an incredible 259 days days from March to November. Okay there was the closed season in the middle of that but it was still some going from Pompey.
3. The run to glory
Pompey had hit a wobble spell around Christmas with one league win in six, but success at Fleetwood was the catalyst for a 17-game unbeaten run which culminated in title glory against Barnsley. Twelve wins and five draws made up the outstanding sequence.
4. Top men
In their last title success in League Two, Pompey were top of the table for all of 34 minutes as they topped the division on the final day. It was a very different story this time with Mousinho men top of the pile for 214 days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.