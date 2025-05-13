Every EFL retained list confirmed so far with Championship club announcements as fans wait for Portsmouth details

Clubs across the EFL are continuing to announce their retained lists at the season’s end. We’re across all the developments in Championship, League One and League Two,

There’s been another swathe of clubs confirming their retained list, with EFL outfits having until May 17 to make players aware of their decisions.

The News are right across what’s taking place and are compiling a definitive resource, which pulls all the lists together in one place.

This is the latest, correct as of 7pm last night, as we wait for Pompey to publish their retained list.

Here's every EFL club who've announced their retained lists so far

Retained Michael Kelly, Donald Love, Farrend Rawson, Liam Coyle, Ben Woods, Kelsey Mooney, Alex Henderson, Jimmy Knowles, Benn Ward, Devon Matthews, Charlie Caton, Anjola Popoola, Charlie Brown, Tyler Walton, Connor O’Brien, and Josh Woods. Released Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Seb Quirk, Aaron Pickles, Lewis Trickett, Seamus Conneely, Liam Isherwood, Lewis Rhodes, and Ash Hunter. Contract extensions triggered Josh Smith and Charlie Hall. New contracts offered Conor Grant and Dan Martin. Offered pro deals James Rogerson and Finlay Tunstall. Negotiations ongoing Shaun Whalley. Return to parent clubs Billy Crellin, Jake Batty, Sonny Aljofree, and Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

2. Accrington Stanley

Retained Jonathan Bland, Luca Connell, Barry Cotter, Andrew Dallas, Mael de Gevigney, Josh Earl, Neil Farrugia, Leo Farrell, Georgie Gent, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Kyran Lofthouse, Kacper Lopata, Kelechi Nwakali, Corey O’Keeffe, Adam Phillips, Rogan Ravenhill, Marc Roberts, Jonathan Russell, Jack Shepherd, Jackson Smith, Fabio Jalo, Max Watters, Vimal Yoganathan Released Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West Option taken Connor Barratt Offered contract Luke Alker, Aaron Atkinson, Kieren Flavell, Kieran Graham, Stephen Humphrys, Ziggy Kozluk, Bayley McCann, Tom Senior Returning to parent club Joe Gauci, Dexter Lambikisa, Clement Rodrigues Academy departures Geoffrey Lundoloki, Elliott Probert, Kallum Reid, Maxwell Swift, William Thompson, Malachi Tommy-Mbogba. Owen Warburton

3. Barnsley

Retained Emile Acquah, Niall Canavan, Isaac Fletcher, Sam Foley, Ben Jackson, Katia Kouyate, Connor Mahoney, John Shamalo, Wyll Stanway, MJ Williams Released Sam Barnes, Paul Farman, Ged Garner, Charlie Kirk, Mazeed Ogungbo, Dom Telford, Junior Tiensia, Theo Vassell Returning to parent clubs Kyle Cameron, Leo Duru, Chris Popov, Aaron Pressley, Tyler Smith, Ben Whitfield Conversations ongoing Dean Campbell, Robbie Gotts, Elliot Newby, Kian Spence

4. Barrow AFC

