12 pictures as 100 people march across Portsmouth for brain cancer fundraiser

Participants of the Portsmouth Twilight Walk took part in the 10km route from Canoe Lake down to Old Portsmouth and back as they joined 1,000 people across the country for The Brain Tumour Charity’s annual fundraising walk.

Those who were unable to attend can organise their own walk at any time during March, which is Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

Launched in 2013, The Twilight Walk is the flagship fundraising event for The Brain Tumour Charity. It results in a sea of people in red charity t-shirts striding through their chosen location.

Jade Arnell from Portsmouth is taking part because she was diagnosed with a life limiting brain tumour in September 2024 and quickly learnt that there is so much more research needed to help combat this deadly disease. As a Portsmouth business owner and mother of three, this diagnosis has been devastating and knowing it’s the least funded yet biggest cancer killer of under 40s she wanted to do something.

Jade, who has raised over £7,000 to date, said: ​"Organising The Portsmouth Twilight Walk during Brain Tumour Awareness Month is my way of turning a personal battle into a collective stride towards hope. After my diagnosis in September 2024, I realised how crucial research and support are in combating this disease. Walking alongside my community, I'm not just raising funds; I'm lighting the path for a future where brain tumours no longer claim lives."

Laura Dowling, head of events at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the efforts made by our fantastic fundraisers. Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of those under 40 and, unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved in recent years.

“The money raised at The Twilight Walk will enable us to continue funding pioneering research to help us change these shocking statistics in the future and bring hope to the 34 people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every day in the UK.”

The Brain Tumour Charity funds pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options, raises awareness of the symptoms and effects of brain tumours to bring about faster diagnosis and offers support to anyone affected by a brain tumour through a helpline.

To donate go to: www.justgiving.com/page/jade-arnell-1729753270632

