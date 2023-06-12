16 pictures from Solent Airport's 'run the runway' 5k race in aid of Hampshire hospice charities Naomi House and Jacksplace
The ‘run the runway’ 5k race saw 350 participants try to beat their personal bests on the ‘a flat, straight, and a smooth stretch of asphalt’ while raising money for local childrens hospice charities Naomi House and Jacksplace.
The race kicked off at 8am on Sunday, June 11 and those who completed the route were handed medals by Fareham mayor councillor Fred Birkett mayoress and Lisa Birkett. The flat ground of the runway was a boon for competitors, many of whom reported new personal best times.
Here are 16 pictures of runners at the ‘run the runway’ event at Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent: