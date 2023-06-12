Runners had the chance to race along a runway this weekend in a charity event hosted by Solent Airport.

The ‘run the runway’ 5k race saw 350 participants try to beat their personal bests on the ‘a flat, straight, and a smooth stretch of asphalt’ while raising money for local childrens hospice charities Naomi House and Jacksplace.

The race kicked off at 8am on Sunday, June 11 and those who completed the route were handed medals by Fareham mayor councillor Fred Birkett mayoress and Lisa Birkett. The flat ground of the runway was a boon for competitors, many of whom reported new personal best times.

Here are 16 pictures of runners at the ‘run the runway’ event at Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent:

1 . 'Run the runway' 5k race at Solent Airport Startline at the Run the Runway event at Solent Airport. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . 'Run the runway' 5k race at Solent Airport Runners leaving the startline at the Run the Runway event at Solent Airport. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . 'Run the runway' 5k race at Solent Airport Councillor Fred Birkett (Mayor of Fareham) presents a medal to a participant of the Run The Runway event. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4 . 'Run the runway' 5k race at Solent Airport A runner after completing the course at Solent Airport. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales