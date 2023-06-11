News you can trust since 1877
Flags were flown and music played as thousands marched along the seafront in this year’s Portsmouth Pride parade.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST

Members and supporters of the LBTQ+ community walked from Southsea Beach at midday towards Southsea Common in a multi-coloured procession lead by a fire engine, a drag queen in a sports car, and a drumming group. Some attendees said this year’s Portsmouth Pride felt like the biggest yet.

Temperatures soared at the event, which saw stalls set up on the common alongside live entertainment on two stages. Portsmouth MPs Stephen Morgan and Penny Mordaunt also appeared, giving speeches to reflect their support of the occassion.

Here are 49 pictures from the event described by one attendee as ‘a big colourful party where everybody can be whoever they want to be’.

Pictured is: MP Stephen Morgan with a group in the Portsmouth Pride parade. Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Portsmouth Pride 2023

Pictured is: MP Stephen Morgan with a group in the Portsmouth Pride parade. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Flags at the Portsmouth Pride parade. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Portsmouth Pride 2023

Pictured is: Flags at the Portsmouth Pride parade. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Cherry Liquor. Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Portsmouth Pride 2023

Pictured is: Cherry Liquor. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: A group attending the Portsmouth Pride event. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Portsmouth Pride 2023

Pictured is: A group attending the Portsmouth Pride event. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

