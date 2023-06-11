Flags were flown and music played as thousands marched along the seafront in this year’s Portsmouth Pride parade.

Members and supporters of the LBTQ+ community walked from Southsea Beach at midday towards Southsea Common in a multi-coloured procession lead by a fire engine, a drag queen in a sports car, and a drumming group. Some attendees said this year’s Portsmouth Pride felt like the biggest yet.

Temperatures soared at the event, which saw stalls set up on the common alongside live entertainment on two stages. Portsmouth MPs Stephen Morgan and Penny Mordaunt also appeared, giving speeches to reflect their support of the occassion.

Here are 49 pictures from the event described by one attendee as ‘a big colourful party where everybody can be whoever they want to be’.

Portsmouth Pride 2023 - MP Stephen Morgan with a group in the Portsmouth Pride parade.

Portsmouth Pride 2023 - Flags at the Portsmouth Pride parade.

Portsmouth Pride 2023 - Cherry Liquor.

Portsmouth Pride 2023 - A group attending the Portsmouth Pride event.