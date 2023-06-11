Portsmouth Pride 2023: 49 pictures from the event which saw thousands celebrate the LGBTQ+ community
Members and supporters of the LBTQ+ community walked from Southsea Beach at midday towards Southsea Common in a multi-coloured procession lead by a fire engine, a drag queen in a sports car, and a drumming group. Some attendees said this year’s Portsmouth Pride felt like the biggest yet.
Temperatures soared at the event, which saw stalls set up on the common alongside live entertainment on two stages. Portsmouth MPs Stephen Morgan and Penny Mordaunt also appeared, giving speeches to reflect their support of the occassion.
Here are 49 pictures from the event described by one attendee as ‘a big colourful party where everybody can be whoever they want to be’.