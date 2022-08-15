Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie Turner, from Drayton, was diagnosed with stage one grade three breast cancer on April 11, after discovering a lump in her breast.

The 35-year-old went to the doctors, who referred her to the breast clinic where she received an appointment promptly.

During Ellie’s referral appointment at the breast clinic, they informed her that they did not have the ability to do any tests that day.

Left to Right: Isabella Vaughan, Ellie Turner, Jake Turner, Skyla Turner

Her husband, Jake, questioned the decision not to run any tests and the team decided that it was necessary.

They completed an ultrasound, a mammogram and a biopsy, and she was told that day that she had cancer.

She said: ‘I found the lump early and since my diagnosis, I have been raising awareness about how important it is for women and men to know their bodies because if I hadn’t found my lump I would not have been as lucky.’

Ellie has completed six rounds of chemotherapy and has two more rounds to go. Once chemotherapy is finished she will have an operation and then radiotherapy.

Ellie with her daughters

She added: ‘My lump has shrunk by half which is amazing, but they have changed my drug now so it depends how much the lump will shrink now.’

She held an afternoon tea at Drayton park on Sunday, where she raised £460 in two hours, which has been added to her Just Giving page, rounding the total amount raised to just over £1,000.

Some of the sweet treats that were at the afternoon tea

She said: ‘The response has been amazing. I had so many people make cakes, donate cakes, buy cakes from the shop and by the end of it, I was sick of the sight of cakes!’

The event, which was held between midday and 2pm, saw approximately 35 people attend and get stuck into cakes of all sizes, and tea.

The money is being donated to Breast Cancer Now which funds life-saving treatments to try to save everyone with cancer.

The charity’s action plan is that by 2050, everyone with breast cancer will survive.