Blakley Fairweather was overcome with emotion after scoring his goal. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-312)

Tears were shed by footballers and family members at AFC Portchester's game – a match against Liphook United FC on Saturday, April 15 – and both teams stood in silence while a commemorative wreath was laid. Mason, 28, was described as a ‘true captain and warrior’ by one teammate during a pre-match speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason’s brother Joe Peddle expressed his family’s gratitude for the support given by the local community over the past week, including GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Pictured is: AFC Portchester Picture: Keith Woodland

Joe said: ‘Thank you to everyone for pulling us through this and showing us the love and support that we need. The way that they’ve pulled together has really helped me, my mum and my family.’

Further money will be raised at an upcoming ‘Fundraiser for Mason’ football match to be held on Tuesday, April 18 by United Minds FC, a men’s mental health non-profit club. Another fundraising match is his honour will be held at AFC Portchester on Friday, May 12 and see his teammates face a mixed team made up of players from Baffins Milton Rovers and Moneyfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Portchester announced the passing of their under-23s captain on Monday, April 10, in a Twitter post that said: ‘Everyone at AFC Portchester is shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mason Peddle - captain of our under-23s side. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. The club will be doing all it can to support his family.’ Several other clubs, friends and loved ones shared their tributes to Mason, who was described by manager Mark Dugan as ‘a true friend to all that met him.’

The Wessex Football League and football clubs including Farnborough FC, Bath City FC, Havant and Waterlooville FC have all given their condolences on social media. Mason also played for Moneyfields FC.