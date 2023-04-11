The club announced on social media yesterday evening that the 28-year-old footballer passed away. ‘Everyone at AFC Portchester is shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mason Peddle - captain of our under-23s side,’ AFC Portchester said on Twitter.

‘Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. The club will be doing all it can to support his family.’

Friends and colleagues lead the tributes to the ‘kindest most loveable soul’ that was ‘loved by so many’. Under-23s manager Mark Duggan said: ‘Our captain, our teammate and our friend - you will be so, so missed by all at the club, and no more so than by us all at the under-23s.

‘Our captain yes, but also a huge character around the club, around the island and surrounding football community. As teammate to many his influence was there for all to see and will no doubt be carried on by the many he helped in their footballing journey.

‘A true friend to all that met him and a huge loss to everyone. RIP Mason – fly high brother.’ Other players have also offered their condolences to Mason’s family and paid tribute to him.

First-team midfielder James Cowan said: ‘The kindest most loveable soul about. I have absolutely no words to say today.

AFC Portchester under-23s captain Mason Peddle, 28, has died. Tributes have been pouring in from the teammates, colleagues and friends. Picture: David Bodymore.

‘Just know that you were so loved by so many.’ Defender Olly Searle added: ‘There are no words. RIP Mase.’ Curtis Da Costa said: ‘Rest easy brother.’

‘Devastating news this,’ Sam Pearce said. ‘RIP buddy.’ Jake Raine added: ‘Lost for words. Rest easy mate.’

AFC Portchester have shared a GoFundMe page which is raising money for Mason’s family to go towards funeral costs. Nearly £20,000 has been raised at the time of writing.

Mason was a popular figure at AFC Portchester, described as the 'The kindest most loveable soul about.' . Picture: David Bodymore.

The Wessex Football League and football clubs including Farnborough FC, Bath City FC, Havant and Waterlooville FC have all given their condolences on social media. Mason also played for Moneyfields FC.

A post from the club said: ‘Everyone at Moneyfields is deeply saddened by the news. Gutted, is an understatement.’

The family have been approached for comment through AFC Portchester.

Mason Peddle playing for AFC Portchester. Picture: David Bodymore.

Mason Peddle training with Moneyfields FC. Picture: David Bodymore.