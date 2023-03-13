Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation – published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

These are the 13 neighbourhoods in Portsmouth with the worst air quality

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area. The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

Holborn, St Giles and Bloomsbury South in Camden was found to have the worst air pollution levels in the country with a score of 1.90 – six times greater than the Isles of Scilly which had the lowest levels of air pollution at 0.32. The figures show how badly London is affected by air pollution, with the top 50 areas with the highest levels of air pollution all being found in the capital and the five worst affected areas concentrated in Camden and Westminster.

How does your local area compare? Here are the 13 areas in Portsmouth with the highest levels of air pollution:

North End East has the highest level of air pollution in the city, with an air quality score of 1.51.

Fratton North has the second worst air quality with a rating of 1.50.

The neigbourhood surrounding Haslemere Road in Southsea has a air quality score of 1.50.

Fratton Kingston has an air pollution score of 1.48

Figures show that Alexandra Park has an air quality score of 1.47.

According to The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, North End West & Whale Island has an air pollution rating of 1.46

Southsea Prince Albert Road was given an air pollution score of 1.45.

Southsea Fawcett Road was rated 1.44 for its air quality.

Hilsea recieved an air pollution rating of 1.39.

Landport was given an air quality score of 1.36 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Cosham South was also given an air quality score of 1.36.

The data revealed that Fratton West & Portsea had the 12th highest air quality - 1.34.