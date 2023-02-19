Artist Chris Peskett, from Horndean, and his wife Kate dined at Four London Road in Horndean - where one of Chris’ paintings is displayed and were seen budgeting for their meal by another customer.

Chris, who has a learning disability and volunteers to help others with similar conditions, said the act of kindness was ‘absolutely amazing’ and thanked the people who paid for the romantic meal.

Chris said: ‘I was astonished . I thought it was absolutely amazing and I was over the moon.

‘We went into Four London Road because one of my paintings is in there. The people on my left were a mum and they had a little girl. We were counting on the table and adding up how much dinner was going to be - and they obviously saw us adding it up. We had dinner, the waitress came to the table when we asked for the bill and we only had to pay £2.50 for Kate’s extra coke.’

Chris’ mum Nikki took to Facebook and shared a post thanking the people who helped her son. She has since tracked the woman responsible down and Chris has offered to do a painting for her to return the favour.

Chris, 30, added: ‘I said “thank you so much, it was so kind of you. In return I shall paint you a picture of anything you like.”

Nikki added: In the end one lady put on their “it was me, they were so cute and I just wanted to do something nice”. I sent her a message saying “what a lovely thing to do” and I hope good things happen for her. By purposefully leaving before they knew about it, that was such a lovely things because they didn’t do it for somebody to be grateful for them. They didn’t want any thanks.