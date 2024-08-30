Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth city councillor is urging people to donate blood after transfusions potentially saved his wife’s life.

Cllr Gardner and his wife Amy | Family photo

Councillor Spencer Gardner has echoed recent appeals made by England’s blood donor service urging people to donate, particularly if they have O-type blood. In July this year, for the second time in its history, the NHS warned hospitals of declining stocks of O-type blood – which can be given to a majority of patients.

Cllr Gardner, who represents Drayton and Farlington Ward, said that following the birth of his second child in July, his wife, Amy, suffered a postpartum haemorrhage. “She lost two litres of blood in a short space of time, a loss of this volume is known as a preterminal loss,” he said.

“That will likely kill a patient without immediate intervention. If it were not for the three blood transfusions Amy was given the outcome would have been very different. The blood donor service is encouraging young donors to come forward, especially those with O negative blood type, and more donors of black heritage are also being sought to help treat patients with sickle cell disease.

“A blood transfusion can be the difference between someone living or dying during emergency surgery, but it can also make the difference in helping treat long-term illnesses, like cancer or, as was the case for my wife, support maternity care. Personally, I’d like to thank everyone who donates blood – a single donation takes less than an hour, but can save up to three lives. I have booked in myself to donate blood later this month.”

The blood donor service recently applauded the “amazing response” to the O-type alert in July, adding that stock levels have improved since then.

However, they warned that once demand returns to normal levels, stock could soon decline again unless donors fill the “thousands” of empty slots currently still available nationwide. To register to donate blood you can book an appointment through the GiveBloodNHS app, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk.