Thirteen people appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged over a riot in Leigh Park that led to a then 14-year-old girl losing the sight in one of her eyes. In an unusual step, police were outside the court to keep the peace as all defendants and their associates attended the court. A Portsmouth City Council anti-social behaviour officer was also inside the courtroom along with two more police officers.

The group appeared in court after the events of Monday, June 7, 2021, between 3pm and 7.30pm, which saw a massive scrap in an area by Fred Francis Close before large numbers of police swamped the area to restore order.

During the hearing, prosecutor Laura Jenking-Rees said there was a ‘group incident’ involving 13 people from two separate groups at a green space by the road where families were present that led to a serious injury to a teenage girl. ‘A young lady who was aged 14 at the time suffered a serious injury resulting in the loss of sight permanently in one eye,’ she said. ‘It was a very significant injury to a young lady and we say (the case) is not suitable for summary trial.’

No pleas were entered by any of the defendants before the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on February 20. Defendants were called into the courtroom in separate groups or individually.

Those charged with violent disorder were:

· Kelly Sowton, 36, of Fred Francis Close

· Anthony Baxter, 35, of Fred Francis Close

· Reece Ciani, 27, of Cumberland Street

· Corey Hall, 21, of Fred Francis Close

· April Thompson, 50, of Portsmouth

· Geneen Ciani, 32, of Beresford Close

· Dylan Restall, 19, of Greetham Street

Two 17-year-old boys from Havant, who cannot be named due to their age, have also been charged with violent disorder.

Four youths, who cannot be named, have been charged with violent disorder and grievous bodily harm with intent. They are:

· A 17-year-old girl from Southampton

· A 15-year-old girl from Havant

· A 16-year-old boy from Havant

· A 17-year-old girl from Wales