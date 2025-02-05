A Portsmouth family that lost their son just under two years ago are raising funds for the air ambulance - by jumping out of a plane.

They won’t be taking on the challenge alone, with Warren’s schoolteacher Sarah Overy, and HIOWAA aftercare manager Nikki Harris, also jumping the 12,000ft above Salisbury on March 16, 2025. The aftercare team have been in constant contact with Belinda, Ian, and Warren’s six siblings to support them through their grief.

On the day it happened, Warren’s dad Ian provided CPR until the air ambulance paramedics were able to take over. The support from Nikki, and the paramedics that attended on the day, is one of the main reasons the family wanted to support the charity.

Belinda said: “The care from the air ambulance didn’t stop on that day. We have been supported by Nikki from the aftercare team, who visited us at home and made phone calls to check in with us.

“She has been a great support, even arranging a base visit to meet the crew who attended to help our gorgeous son. It was hard but also lovely to meet the people that did their very best – talking through what they had done that evening along with reassuring Ian that him performing CPR gave Warren a better chance for when they eventually took over.”

Warren Dowling died suddenly from an asthma attack after playing with his younger brother on a trampoline | Asthma and Lung UK

Nikki said: “It has been a genuine privilege to get to know the Dowling family and offer my support along their grief journey. They are an extraordinary family that faced profound sadness at the heart-breaking loss of Warren. The depth of love they all share for him is incredibly moving and shines through, and I hold deep admiration for the courage and resilience they continue to show.

“I am deeply touched to join Belinda, Scarlett and Sarah in this meaningful act to commemorate Warren’s life and to raise funds for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. I can only imagine Warren's immense pride as he watches over them, guiding their journey.”

Further details on the fundraising appeal, as well as details on how to donate, can be found on their JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/belinda-dowling-1736369967532