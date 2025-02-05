Bereaved Portsmouth family raise funds for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance with skydive in memory of son
Warren Dowling was 10-years-old when he died suddenly after suffering an asthma attack when playing outside with his brother in March 2023. Now his mum, Belinda, and sister, Scarlett, 16, are taking on a skydiving challenge to raise funds for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) service which did its best to save Warren.
They won’t be taking on the challenge alone, with Warren’s schoolteacher Sarah Overy, and HIOWAA aftercare manager Nikki Harris, also jumping the 12,000ft above Salisbury on March 16, 2025. The aftercare team have been in constant contact with Belinda, Ian, and Warren’s six siblings to support them through their grief.
On the day it happened, Warren’s dad Ian provided CPR until the air ambulance paramedics were able to take over. The support from Nikki, and the paramedics that attended on the day, is one of the main reasons the family wanted to support the charity.
Belinda said: “The care from the air ambulance didn’t stop on that day. We have been supported by Nikki from the aftercare team, who visited us at home and made phone calls to check in with us.
“She has been a great support, even arranging a base visit to meet the crew who attended to help our gorgeous son. It was hard but also lovely to meet the people that did their very best – talking through what they had done that evening along with reassuring Ian that him performing CPR gave Warren a better chance for when they eventually took over.”
Nikki said: “It has been a genuine privilege to get to know the Dowling family and offer my support along their grief journey. They are an extraordinary family that faced profound sadness at the heart-breaking loss of Warren. The depth of love they all share for him is incredibly moving and shines through, and I hold deep admiration for the courage and resilience they continue to show.
“I am deeply touched to join Belinda, Scarlett and Sarah in this meaningful act to commemorate Warren’s life and to raise funds for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. I can only imagine Warren's immense pride as he watches over them, guiding their journey.”
Further details on the fundraising appeal, as well as details on how to donate, can be found on their JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/belinda-dowling-1736369967532