It’s been a challenging time for the NHS, after a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses left hospitals feeling the strain over the winter months.

Cases of coronavirus, the flu, norovirus and RSV left hospital wards heaving, with beds lost to seasonal viruses this winter greater than the population of Malta, with almost 600,000 beds occupied from November 25, 2024 to March 30, 2025.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local GP practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25 and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Hampshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though—9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal the 21 GP practices in Hampshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . The Village Surgery, Waterlooville There were 226 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Surgery. The response rate was 53%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good.

2 . Boundaries Surgery, Four Marks There were 243 survey forms sent out to patients at Boundaries Surgery. The response rate was 44%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 10% said it was fairly good.

3 . Homeless Healthcare Team, Southampton There were 422 survey forms sent out to patients at the Homeless Healthcare Team The response rate was 5%, with 23 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.