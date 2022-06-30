Blood donors are urgently needed to fill sessions in Portsmouth.

Blood stock levels around the country have fallen due to increased cancellations due to illness and the annual dip over the summer months when people go abroad.
The NHS is urging people to donate blood at the upcoming sessions in Portsmouth.
Donors with O positive are particularly needed but donors of all blood types are welcome.
The sessions are as follows:
The John Pounds Centre on Queen Street in Portsmouth, on Tuesday, July 5, which is only 78% full.
Waypoint Church on Hunts Pond Road in Fareham, on Wednesday, July 6, which is only 70% full.
Thorngate Hall on Bury Road in Gosport on Thursday, July 7, which is only 66% full.
You can make the appointment at www.blood.co.uk, by calling 0300 123 23 23 or downloading the NHS Give Blood app.