Gosport South Division Girlguiding put together a activity day which welcomed girls from Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Young Leaders across the area on June 25.

The activity day was held at Sandy Acres Girlguiding Campsite, Shedfield, and the girls got the opportunity to build campfires, sing songs, practise first aid, do some orienteering, build outdoor shelters, follow a tree trail whilst blindfolded and make dampers, which is a type of bread stuffed with honey or chocolate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girlguiding in Gosport

Emma Ansell, Division Commissioner for Gosport South, said ‘It was an amazing day and when we stopped and listened you could hear our young people having a happy day and learning so much. We will be donating two tree saplings to Sandy Acres as our contribution towards the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy initiative.

The theme throughout the day was trees and the outdoors, which gave the girls an opportunity to do outdoor activities and teambuilding exercises whilst also have fun.

The day started at 9.30am and lasted until 6.30pm, and it was not just the girls who had a good day, but also Emma, Jeannie Truong and the Division Guiding team who spent the day before organising all of the activities.

Emma added: ‘We are always looking for new leaders to join the Girlguiding leaders in Gosport South which includes Stubbington, Lee on Solent, Forton, Gosport south and Alverstoke. The fun and friendship we share together as leaders shapes us, as a team, so we can help the girls discover the best in themselves.’