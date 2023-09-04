News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Blossom Health Gosport takes over from Bury Road Surgery - and it is now open

A new healthcare provider has taken over Bury Road Surgery in Gosport – and it is now accepting patients.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

Blossom Heath Gosport has officially taken over from Bury Road Surgery and the staff are excited to announce that they are now open and accepting new patient registrations.

This expansion is a significant step towards providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services to individuals and families in the Gosport community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blossom Health Gosport offers a range of medical services, including general health check-ups, preventive care, chronic disease management, vaccinations, and more. The practice is staffed by a team of experienced doctors, nurses, and administrative staff who are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all patients.

Blossom Health has officially opened and is now taking on new patients.Blossom Health has officially opened and is now taking on new patients.
Blossom Health has officially opened and is now taking on new patients.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Thieves steal bikes worth over £100k from injured former Royal Marine who survived three IED blasts in Afghanistan

Sally Conway, Practice Manager, said: “We are thrilled to open our doors to new patients and extend our medical services to the Gosport community.

"Our focus has always been on building strong patient relationships, providing personalised care plans, and promoting overall health and wellness for Gosport residents.”

New patients will have the opportunity to visit the practice on September 16 for an Open Day which will take place between 10am and 2pm and they will also be able to sign up to the practice during the Open Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To register with Blossom Health, interested individuals can visit the practice where they will find a simple and user-friendly registration form.

The practice also welcomes inquiries via phone at 02392580363 for those who prefer to speak directly with the administrative team and for more information, visit the website by clicking the link.

Related topics:GosportAfghanistan