Blossom Health Gosport takes over from Bury Road Surgery - and it is now open
Blossom Heath Gosport has officially taken over from Bury Road Surgery and the staff are excited to announce that they are now open and accepting new patient registrations.
This expansion is a significant step towards providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services to individuals and families in the Gosport community.
Blossom Health Gosport offers a range of medical services, including general health check-ups, preventive care, chronic disease management, vaccinations, and more. The practice is staffed by a team of experienced doctors, nurses, and administrative staff who are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all patients.
Sally Conway, Practice Manager, said: “We are thrilled to open our doors to new patients and extend our medical services to the Gosport community.
"Our focus has always been on building strong patient relationships, providing personalised care plans, and promoting overall health and wellness for Gosport residents.”
New patients will have the opportunity to visit the practice on September 16 for an Open Day which will take place between 10am and 2pm and they will also be able to sign up to the practice during the Open Day.
To register with Blossom Health, interested individuals can visit the practice where they will find a simple and user-friendly registration form.