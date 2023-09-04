This expansion is a significant step towards providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services to individuals and families in the Gosport community.

Blossom Health Gosport offers a range of medical services, including general health check-ups, preventive care, chronic disease management, vaccinations, and more. The practice is staffed by a team of experienced doctors, nurses, and administrative staff who are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all patients.

Blossom Health has officially opened and is now taking on new patients.

Sally Conway, Practice Manager, said: “We are thrilled to open our doors to new patients and extend our medical services to the Gosport community.

"Our focus has always been on building strong patient relationships, providing personalised care plans, and promoting overall health and wellness for Gosport residents.”

New patients will have the opportunity to visit the practice on September 16 for an Open Day which will take place between 10am and 2pm and they will also be able to sign up to the practice during the Open Day.

