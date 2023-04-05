News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
50 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Two Havant GP surgeries have merged to form Blossom Health in a bid to enhance patient care

Havant GP practices have merged to form a new partnership this month as they hope to improve the care of patients.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

Park Lane Medical Centre, Bedhampton and Staunton Surgery, merged to form Blossom Health on Saturday, April 1.

The merger hopes to maintain the same standard of services but it is hoped that it will create more opportunities for patients to book urgent care appointments, increase out of hours capacity and benefit from increased efficiencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patients at the two surgeries will continue to have access to the same GPs in order to ensure continuity but they will also have access to a wider-multi-disciplinary team across both sites.

From left to right: Nikki Stern, Ashley Channing, Laura Nicholls, Michael Miller, Clair Fowles, Gemma Bond, Ross Brand, Hayden Fletcher, Deborah Craig, Susie Myhill, Debbie Alchin, Sue Barker, Linda Bloomer, Lacey MacdonaldFrom left to right: Nikki Stern, Ashley Channing, Laura Nicholls, Michael Miller, Clair Fowles, Gemma Bond, Ross Brand, Hayden Fletcher, Deborah Craig, Susie Myhill, Debbie Alchin, Sue Barker, Linda Bloomer, Lacey Macdonald
From left to right: Nikki Stern, Ashley Channing, Laura Nicholls, Michael Miller, Clair Fowles, Gemma Bond, Ross Brand, Hayden Fletcher, Deborah Craig, Susie Myhill, Debbie Alchin, Sue Barker, Linda Bloomer, Lacey Macdonald
Most Popular

Ross Brand, Blossom Health partner said: ‘This merger will ensure that we continue to provide the excellent patient care which both practices are known for, while operationally benefitting from the efficiencies that will come by working together following the merger.’

SEE ALSO: The best GP surgeries in Havant in 2021, according to their patients

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining the existing partners of the practices Dr Tim Wright and Ross Brand will be Gemma Bond, who is a registered nurse.

Gemma brings 25 years of experience in clinical leadership, operations, quality and governance across the health and social care services.

Patients at both practices have been informed of the merger.

A new website is launching for Blossom Health and can be accessed by clicking here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been several GP mergers in the area in recent months. The Willow Group and Gosport Medical Centre merged officially on April 1, and Lake Road and Sunnyside Medical Practice in Portsmouth joined together last year.

PatientsBedhampton