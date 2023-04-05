Park Lane Medical Centre, Bedhampton and Staunton Surgery, merged to form Blossom Health on Saturday, April 1.

The merger hopes to maintain the same standard of services but it is hoped that it will create more opportunities for patients to book urgent care appointments, increase out of hours capacity and benefit from increased efficiencies.

Patients at the two surgeries will continue to have access to the same GPs in order to ensure continuity but they will also have access to a wider-multi-disciplinary team across both sites.

From left to right: Nikki Stern, Ashley Channing, Laura Nicholls, Michael Miller, Clair Fowles, Gemma Bond, Ross Brand, Hayden Fletcher, Deborah Craig, Susie Myhill, Debbie Alchin, Sue Barker, Linda Bloomer, Lacey Macdonald

Ross Brand, Blossom Health partner said: ‘This merger will ensure that we continue to provide the excellent patient care which both practices are known for, while operationally benefitting from the efficiencies that will come by working together following the merger.’

Joining the existing partners of the practices Dr Tim Wright and Ross Brand will be Gemma Bond, who is a registered nurse.

Gemma brings 25 years of experience in clinical leadership, operations, quality and governance across the health and social care services.

Patients at both practices have been informed of the merger.

A new website is launching for Blossom Health and can be accessed by clicking here.

