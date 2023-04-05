Two Havant GP surgeries have merged to form Blossom Health in a bid to enhance patient care
Havant GP practices have merged to form a new partnership this month as they hope to improve the care of patients.
Park Lane Medical Centre, Bedhampton and Staunton Surgery, merged to form Blossom Health on Saturday, April 1.
The merger hopes to maintain the same standard of services but it is hoped that it will create more opportunities for patients to book urgent care appointments, increase out of hours capacity and benefit from increased efficiencies.
Patients at the two surgeries will continue to have access to the same GPs in order to ensure continuity but they will also have access to a wider-multi-disciplinary team across both sites.
Ross Brand, Blossom Health partner said: ‘This merger will ensure that we continue to provide the excellent patient care which both practices are known for, while operationally benefitting from the efficiencies that will come by working together following the merger.’
Joining the existing partners of the practices Dr Tim Wright and Ross Brand will be Gemma Bond, who is a registered nurse.
Gemma brings 25 years of experience in clinical leadership, operations, quality and governance across the health and social care services.
Patients at both practices have been informed of the merger.
A new website is launching for Blossom Health and can be accessed by clicking here.
There have been several GP mergers in the area in recent months. The Willow Group and Gosport Medical Centre merged officially on April 1, and Lake Road and Sunnyside Medical Practice in Portsmouth joined together last year.